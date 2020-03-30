Offset & Friends Drive Very Fast Cars In First Trailer For ‘Skrrt With Offset’

Back in November, it was revealed that Offset was dropping his own car show Skrrt With Offset now, we get our first look at high octane Quibi original program.

In the first trailer, things go from 0-60 real quick with Offset and his rapper and celebrity friends. The “Clout” rapper is a big fan of whips with over 30 sports and luxury cars in his own garage to play with.

In the roughly one-minute trailer Offset is joined by his wife Cardi B, Lil Yachty, Dapper Dan, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, and Jay Leno, Quavo, and more as they push the vehicles to the limit. The Migos co-founder will ride shotgun as his guests do all the driving and share the stories behind their prized cars.

Set spoke on his new show adding:

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way. They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

Skrrt with Offset debuts on April 6, the same day Quibi launches and is executive produced by STXTelevision and Scott Weintrob. Weintrob is no stranger to the automotive world, also working on popular shows Top Gear and Netflix’s Fastest Car. Users can pre-order the Quib app right now, and if you sign up before April 30, you will qualify for a 90-day free trial.

You can watch the full trailer for Skrrt With Offset below.

Photo: Quibi / Skrrt With Offset