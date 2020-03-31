NBA Working On Players Only ‘NBA 2K’ Tournament That Will Air On ESPN: Report

With the entire sports world put on pause thanks to the coronavirus global pandemic, there is a huge void in the world. To fill it, professional leagues are turning to esports.

The NBA already embraced esports with the creation of the NBA 2K League, and now the league will reportedly have its stars playing NBA 2K against each other. According to Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes, the NBA will hold a 16-player NBA 2K tournament that will last 10-days and will air on ESPN.

Sources: Clarity, it will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days. 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins among the participants. https://t.co/0V1LfU9pnI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 31, 2020

As far as which players would be participating in the tournament, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and DeMarcus Cousins are already onboard to play. It’s no secret that other NBA ballers like LeBron James, Paul George, and more enjoy playing NBA 2K in their downtime, but this would definitely show which professional ballers are exceptional on the virtual hardwood as well as the real world.

Per Yahoo Sports:

With the sports landscape on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and the federal government extending the social-distancing measure to at least April 30, the league has been forced to evaluate the safest way to bring basketball fans some action.

Players competing against their peers in the comfort of their own homes could offer a distraction for fans who are missing the game and a little competition.

The league is still finalizing some details of the tournament, sources said.

It would seem the NBA saw the success NASCAR experienced when it aired its inaugural iRacing Pro Invitational Series that drew an amazing 903,000 viewers on FS1. If the NBA can get some big names attached to this 2K tournament, there is no reason flans won’t tune in because the league is missed immensely, and hell, we could all use some sort of escape from the ills of the world at this moment.

Photo: 2K Sports / Getty