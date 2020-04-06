Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Engaged, The Snowman Proposed During Quarantine

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged. The Atlanta rapper proposed to his bride to be, and co-host of The Real, while they are both under quarantine (more like sheltering in place) during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to People, Jeezy asked for her hand in marriage back on March 27.

Reportedly, the Snowman intended to propose in April during a trip to Vietnam. However, the COVID-19 outbreak scuttle those previous plans. Instead, Jeezy surprised Mae with a date night at his crib in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep told People (Jeezy’s real name is Jay Jenkins). “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeezy and Mae started dating back around the fall of 2019.

Congratulations to the happy couple.