Skyzoo Announces Jazz-Influenced ‘The Bluest Note’ EP, Drops New Song “Good Enough Reasons”

If you’re unfamiliar with rapper and ghostwriter Skyzoo, do yourself a favor and get familiar with his vast catalog of heat. The Brooklyn MC is prepping a new Jazz-influenced release and dropped a new song to cap the announcement of the upcoming project.

Via Facebook, the First Generation Rich (FGR) honcho shared that his new EP, cleverly titled The Bluest Note, will be a collaboration between him and the Italian Jazz band, Dumbo Nation and will drop on April 4. A single, “Good Enough Reasons,” was released today.

From Skyzoo’s Facebook:

Since my debut album, I’ve never released a project that didn’t include a moment of jazz influence, some sort of live instrumentation, something that connected my lyricism with the truest definition of musical lyricism; jazz. As much as I’ve incorporated my favorite genre of music with my other favorite genre of music, this is the first time I’ve been able to craft an entire project based on jazz production from top to bottom. This album is a testament to something I’d been longing to do for as far back as I can remember.

Being able to do it with Italy’s renowned jazz band Dumbo Station was an absolute honor. From writing musical arrangements with them and having them bring them to life to us being in the studio in Rome Italy with one another for each song, it’s a perfect union and execution of what I foresaw when I began to sketch out the album.

The Bluest Note will feature six songs, which S-K-Y-Z-O-O said pays tribute to the classic Jazz albums of old which also employed the brevity strategy.

Check out “Good Enough Reasons” below.

Photo: Getty