Akon And Keri Hilson Partner With H&M For AIDS Awareness Campaign [Photos]



Akon and Keri Hilson Pose For “Fashion Against AIDS”

Akon and Keri Hilson are the latest celebrities to take a stance for HIV/AIDS awareness after partnering with a popular clothing store for their campaign.

H&M has tapped the rapper and the singer to star in their “Fashion Against AIDS” campaign alongside Selma Blair, Penn Badgley, Sky Ferreira, Nikki Reed, Ginnifer Goodwin and the Scissor Sisters.

In the new ads, the celebrities pose in clothes that consumers can buy to benefit AIDS research with 25% of the profit going to Designers Against AIDS.

Speaking on his involvement with H&M, Akon said,



“I’ve had a lot of friends who’ve been in the situation where their friends and family have been affected by HIV. As I travel the world, I see how much HIV affects people. It’s not like we have a cure for HIV, we only have prevention.”

The collection will launch April 26 at H&M stores worldwide.

Check out Akon and Keri for H&M’s “Fashion Against AIDS” campaign below.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »