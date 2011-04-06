Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Set Their Sights On Notre Dame’s Skylar Diggins [Photos]



Notre Dame Basketball player Skylar Diggins may have lost the NCAA championship game against Texas A&M but the 5’9 beauty may be set to win off the court.

The nation’s top high school point guard in the class of 2009, is garnering attention from a number of celebrity admirers including Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

Before yesterday’s final game, Diggins was given a shoutout from Lil Wayne who said,

“Good lukk to my wife Skylar Diggins and the Fighting Irish,”

To which she replied,

“Haha thanks Wayne! Mmmuah to my husband!”

He then added more Skylar love to his timeline later tweeting,

“DC was beautiful. Kongrats to @skydigg4,my wife. Now bring it home baby…I am on my @skydigg4 sh!t.”

Before finally adding,

“Let’s go Notre Dame! Let’s go @skydigg4! Wifey! You are a winner in my book regardless.”

Wayne wasn’t the only one admiring the baller beauty however and Chris Brown quickly hopped on the Diggins bandwagon saying,

“”Skylar Diggins … She’s a cutie @skydigg4 congrats beautiful.”

To which she replied,

“Awww thanks for the love Chris!”

So what’s so special about this Notre Dame standout?

Check out some of her pics below.

