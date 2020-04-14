It’s been a tough 2020 for Boosie Badazz and while he’s been straight both financially and musically, his social media antics have gotten him into hot water a few times over the past few months. From his drama with Kappa Alpha Psi to the uproar he caused for weighing on on Dwayne Wade’s son coming out as transgender, Boosie’s been rubbing lots of people the wrong way.

Recently the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper checked in with The Breakfast Club from the comfort of his own home and once again went ham on a bevy of subjects including his sex life, the Coronavirus, and of course D-Wade’s daughter.

Often making Charlamange Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee bust out laughing or trying to keep him from going overboard, Boosie obviously doesn’t give a damn about how people feel about his views one way or another.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Boosie Badazz on The Breakfast Club.

According to Boosie, his oral sex game is “fire.” That being said he says he won’t go down on women unless he been messing with her for a minute.

