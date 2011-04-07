Big Boi’s Crown Royal Black Ad Revealed [Photo]



Fans of Big Boi are getting a look at his official ad for Crown Royal Black now that the rhymeslinger himself has given an official preview.

On Thursday Big tweeted to his 200,000 plus followers on Twitter,

“Crown Royal Black sneak preview!!!”, in a Twitpic of the new ad.

The ad features ½ of Outkast in a suit with a bottle of Crown Royal on hand.

As previously reported, Big is the new face of Crown Royal Black and helped design the brand’s limited edition bag.

Check out Big’s Crown Royal Black ad below.