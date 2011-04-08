Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Signee Arrested For Attempted Murder

A signee to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Rapper K. Koke of Great Britain signed to the label in January and was said to be working on a new album titled Pure Koke Volume 2.

His plans for an album have been put on hold however now that Britain’s Transport police arrested him in his home.

Transport police report that they took Koke; real name Kevin Georgiou, into custody after raiding his home.

Police believe the rapper shot a man in the back at Harlesden train station on March 9.

In addition to Koke a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy have also been arrested.

Police are still searching for more leads in the case.