LAPD Exhausts All Leads In The Case Of The Notorious B.I.G

LAPD: Detectives Have Exhausted Leads In Notorious B.I.G. Murder Case

LAPD Captain Kevin McClure, head of the department’s Robbery Homicide Division, sounds like he’s throwing in the towel on the case of The Notorious B.I.G.

“We have followed up on all of the leads we have at this time to the best of our ability. If anything new comes along we will certainly look at it,” he said The Los Angeles Times reports.

Just a few days ago it was reported that the FBI released documents exposing an LAPD cover up of the shooting of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace.

The reports included belief that gang members affiliated with the police force aided the shooters escape and that he was killed with rare ammunition found in another investigation that was never brought up.

So the LAPD is waiting for something newer than the FBI reports from a case dating back to 1997. Protect and serve.