Breaking News: Gucci Mane Arrested For Pushing Woman Out Of Moving Car

Gucci Mane Arrested, Police He Say He Threw Woman Out Vehicle

Gucci Mane is back in headlines now that he’s been arrested once again in Atlanta.

FOX 5 News reports that the rapper real name, Radric Davis, was arrested Friday while visiting his probation officer at the Georgia Department of Corrections Probation Office.

He’s been charged with battery, a misdemeanor but will also be charged with violating his probation.

According to authorities Davis was arrested on a warrant that he intentionally caused visible bodily harm to a unnamed female by pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Dekalb County Jail.

Gucci was previously arrested in November and had to be restrained with pepper spray, after police pulled him over for driving on the wrong side of the road.

He was later taken to a mental institution.