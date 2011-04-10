Bow Wow & Ice Cube Ink Deal For New Sitcom

Rapper Bow Wow is taking a break from the big screen, and is now making a small screen appearance with fellow rapper/actor Ice Cube.

The rapper, who also starred in two Ice Cube produced flicks (“All About the Benjamins” and “Lottery Ticket”) is re-teaming with the hit director on an upcoming, untitled sitcom.

Bow Wow told AllHipHop.com that longtime mentor Jermaine Dupri will create the score for the series.

“I just spoke with JD yesterday and I got him doing the score and he is actually about to do the music for the TV show sitcom that I am doing with Ice Cube.” “I partnered with Ice Cube and he is producing my sitcom,” the rapper continued. “I told JD when Will [Smith] had his own show, Quincy Jones did all the music so it’s only right that he does mine. So I got him doing all the scores to the TV show. I speak to JD daily.”

The untitled sitcom is still in the early stages, so while there are still many unanswered questions, Bow Wow said the deal had just been signed and writers were currently being chosen for the television show.

Until then check out Bow Wow in Madea’s Big Happy Family which hits movie theaters April 22nd.