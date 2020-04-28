LaMelo, Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball Signing With Roc Nation Sports

Jay-Z is rolling with the Balls. The basketball-playing brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are reportedly planning to sign with Roc Nation.

ESPN first reported that the Ball brothers are to sign with Hova’s Roc Nation Sports per LaMelo’s manager Jermaine Jackson (yeah, that was the first thing we thought, too.)

“This was a family decision,” Jackson, a former pro basketball player and not Michael’s brother, told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”

Raymond Brothers is set to be the primary agent representing the Balls on Roc Nation’s behalf.

“We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation,” Jackson said. “I’ve known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He’s global. It’s power beyond power.”

Some of the NBA talent already on Roc Nation’s roster includes Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Rudy Gay.

While Lonzo’s gig as a starter for the New Orleans Pelicans is on hiatus, LaMelo Ball is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Numerous brands are allegedly offering the latter sneaker endorsement deaks. Don’t expect dad’s Big Baller Brand to seal the deal.