Jim Jones Covers Urban Ink Magazine

New York rapper Jim Jones is the latest cover story in the new issue of Urban Ink magazine.

The cover also features various inked female rock band members, who participated in a cover shoot on-stage at NYC’s Brooklyn Bowl.

Inside the issue Jones speaks on his love for tattoos, talks about his appearances on the VH1 television show “Love & Hip-Hop,” and gives some details on his upcoming album, Capo.

Tami Roman from VH1’s “Basketball Wives” reality show, NBA baller Jamal Crawford, and celebrity tattoo artist Mario Barth are also featured in the issue.

Check out Jones on the cover of Urban Ink below.