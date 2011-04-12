CLOSE
HomeNews

Fabolous, Ne-Yo, Ryan Leslie “You Be Killin Em” Pt. 2 Trailer [Video]

Leave a comment


Fabolous, Ne-Yo and Ryan Leslie are staying true to their plans to form a super-group and releasing the trailer to their new single “You Be Killim Em Pt.2.”

The remix to Fab’s current hit unites the emcee with the vocalists, while R. Les adds in a verse of his own.

Pt. 2 will be featured on Fab’s The S.O.U.L. Tape due April 21.

Check out the trailer to “You Be Killem Em Pt. 2.”

 

 

 

The Pre$ident Talks Possibly Signing With Grand Hustle & Konvict Records

Freddie Gibbs, Dom Kennedy & Cassie Veggies Rock Vitaminwater Uncapped LIVE In LA [Video Interview]

Toddler Hospitalized After Being Served Margarita At Applebee’s [Video]

Ladies Love La Flare: A History Of Women Linked To Gucci Mane

Fabolous , Ne-Yo , Ryan Leslie , The S.O.U.L. Tape

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close