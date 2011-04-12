Fabolous, Ne-Yo, Ryan Leslie “You Be Killin Em” Pt. 2 Trailer [Video]

Fabolous, Ne-Yo and Ryan Leslie are staying true to their plans to form a super-group and releasing the trailer to their new single “You Be Killim Em Pt.2.”
The remix to Fab’s current hit unites the emcee with the vocalists, while R. Les adds in a verse of his own.
Pt. 2 will be featured on Fab’s The S.O.U.L. Tape due April 21.
Check out the trailer to “You Be Killem Em Pt. 2.”
The Pre$ident Talks Possibly Signing With Grand Hustle & Konvict Records
Ladies Love La Flare: A History Of Women Linked To Gucci Mane
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED