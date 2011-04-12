Fabolous, Ne-Yo, Ryan Leslie “You Be Killin Em” Pt. 2 Trailer [Video]



Fabolous, Ne-Yo and Ryan Leslie are staying true to their plans to form a super-group and releasing the trailer to their new single “You Be Killim Em Pt.2.”

The remix to Fab’s current hit unites the emcee with the vocalists, while R. Les adds in a verse of his own.

Pt. 2 will be featured on Fab’s The S.O.U.L. Tape due April 21.

Check out the trailer to “You Be Killem Em Pt. 2.”