Apple’s New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard & Other Upgrades

If you are still sitting on that stimulus money and have been clamoring for a new MacBook, Apple’s latest announcement comes as a pleasant surprise today.

The company that Jobs built dropped a new 13-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the new Magic Keyboard. The release comes sooner than most expected. Starting at $1,299, the Touch Bar returns on this model along with optional Intel 10th-Gen processors.

The arrival of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro means Apple has officially done away with the butterfly keyboard on its laptop models.

Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C connectors return as well as a headphone jack. Along with the Touch Bar, as mentioned above, there is also a TouchID fingerprint sensor and a physical escape key that should please many.

Under the hood of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is 16GB of faster, 3733MHz RAM along with 256GB SSD. That can be bumped up to 32GB if need be. As far as storage is concerned, the latest MacBook Pro model has 4TB of it. Those optional 10th-Gen Intel processors mentioned earlier boast a turbo boost up to 4.1Ghz. The latest Intel Iris graphics the MacBook’s Pro Display XDR perform at full 6K resolution.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is available today at starts at $1,299 for the base model that comes with 256GB of storage, an increase from 128GB from its predecessors. BUT, unfortunately, it does not have a 10th Gen processor and only 8GB of Ram to boot. If you want the upgrade, it’s gonna cost you $100 more, which is not bad at all being that it used to cost $200.

You can order a 13-inch MacBook Pro on Apple’s website today or pick one up in select Apple stores and select authorized retailers starting next week.

Photo: Apple / 13-inch MacBook Pro