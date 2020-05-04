CLOSE
Cam’Ron’s Double Dutch Routine Is The Best Thing On The Internet Now [Video]

Get Em' Girl.

Cam'ron & Pauly D Perform At The Pool After Dark

As we all know Cam’ron has always been a man of many talents. He has now added rope jumping to his resume.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Harlem native was spending some time with his family last week. On Thursday, April 30 he shared an impressive but nevertheless hilarious video of him double dutching. In the brief clip he is shown jumping with immaculate precision as two ladies twirl the ropes. The second half of the visual he adds some sauce to the jumping by dipping it low like Christina Milian. His caption read “My niece @reesylauren_ didn’t think I could jump. Had to stunt on da family at @sugadugga1988 crib” he wrote.

While the video he posted displayed flawless coordination by the “Oh Boy” rapper when we looked into the matter further some unedited footage shows that he might be a tad rusty.

Fun time with the family

Nevertheless the moves went viral almost instantaneously prompting thousands of re-posts and memes. One individual who was truly tickled by the performance was Phonte of Little Brother. He went on to request that the soundtrack of the hit show “Amen”  be used as a bed for the clip and as always The Internets did not disappoint.

You can see some of the best reactions below.

Now we are looking at Hell Rell’s “You hung with the girls you double dutch or hula-hooper” lines from the “Get Em Daddy Remix” entirely different.

Photo: Photo by Tom Briglia / WireImage

