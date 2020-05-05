Klantee: San Diego Man Wore KKK Hood To The Grocery Store

If we’ve learned anything about racists during Donald Trump’s reign of white nationalism terror it’s that they’ll use any opportunity presented to show their true prejudice colors and that fact proves to be true even during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Raw Story, via the San Diego Tribune, is reporting that a man in the San Diego County of Santee took the city’s new mask wearing requirements to a Grand Wizard level when he showed up at a Vons market sporting a Ku Klux Klan hood as if the year were 1926.

Naturally, fellow shoppers were shocked not only because the classic KKK hood doesn’t prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (much less sport N-95 capabilities), but also because it was a blatant racist statement made by a man who felt it was okay to rock such a garment in Trump’s Amerikkka.

A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks repeatedly asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store, located on Mission Gorge Road. A supervisor found the man once he was in a checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, said Melissa Hill, a spokeswoman for Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California.

The man removed the hood, purchased his items and left.

Naturally, city officials and the Anti-Defamation League were outraged about the situation, but in a city which sports nicknames like “Klantee” and “Santucky” because of its racist history, this shouldn’t really “surprise” anyone. Still, at least it’s been condemned by the city’s officials.

Santee Mayor John Minto and other leaders condemned the incident.

“San Diego is #NoPlaceForHate,” Tammy Gillies, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in the San Diego area, said on Twitter.

Minto and residents who commented on social media said the shopper’s actions did not represent the values of the city of almost 60,000 residents. The city has worked over the years to overcome a history of racially motivated attacks and skinhead activity that led to the nicknames “Klantee” and “Santucky.”

“So troublesome in so many ways this is still happening in Santee at Vons,” resident Tiam Tellez wrote on Facebook, where he shared photos he took of the shopper. “Disgusting!”

Disgusting indeed though we’re sure the current Racist-In-Chief would refer to this man as a “protestor” or maybe even a “fine” person.

Welcome to Amerikkka in 2020. Worst year in modern history.

A man grocery shopping with a KKK hood in Santee, California. The city of Santee has a history of racism & people in southern California call it 'Klantee'. This is Trump's America. pic.twitter.com/AYRdnMVnXK — Stone (@stonecold2050) May 3, 2020