Lauryn Hill Adds Dates To ‘Moving Target’ Tour

Lauryn Hill is continuing with her ‘Moving Target’ tour and announcing additional tour dates.

As previously reported, Hill is traveling the country on the tour that kicked off March 16 in Orlando.

Now Hill has added 12 new dates to the concert series including stops in Las Vegas and L.A.

Speaking on ‘Moving Target’, Hill released a statement saying,

“One of the benefits of playing venues smaller than the ones I’m used to allows me the opportunity to not only reconnect with my supporters but to expose them to a portion of the musical journey I’ve been on which the world for the most part has not had access to. I’ve never shied away from being musically adventurous, nor am I known for being a lightweight when it comes to lyrical content or musical exploration.”

Check out Lauryn Hill’s extended ‘Moving Target’ tour dates below.

4/15 Indio, CA

Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/18 Los Angeles, CA

Club Nokia

4/20 Los Angeles, CA

El Rey Theatre**Bob Marley Tribute Show

4/23 Denver, CO

The Fillmore

4/24 Ft. Collins, CO

Aggie Theatre**Bob Marley Tribute Show

4/27 Dallas, TX

House of Blues

4/29 San Antonio (Helotes), TX

Josabi’s

5/1 Austin, TX

Stubb’s

5/4 Houston, TX

House of Blues

5/7 New Orleans, LA

Jazz and Heritage Festival

5/10 San Diego, CA

Humphreys

5/13 Las Vegas, NV

The Boulevard Pool

5/14 Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl

5/17 Pomona, CA

The Fox Theatre

5/20 Eugene, OR

Cuthbert Amphitheatre

5/22 Seattle, WA

Showbox SoDo