Rihanna And Eminem Top Billlboard Nominations (Full List Inside)
Nominees for the 2011 Billboard Music Awards have been announced. Rihanna leads all nominees with 18 nods, including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Female Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Artist.
Eminem is the top nominated hip-hop artist, with 16 nods, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Artist.
Nicki Minaj is also a finalist for Top New Artist, and she’s joined by Drake, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Ludacris in the Top Rap Artist category.
The 2011 Billboard Music Awards airs on ABC on May 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The full list of nominations is listed below.
Peep the categories and nominees below.
Top Artist
Justin Bieber
Eminem
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Justin Bieber
Taio Cruz
Ke$ha
Bruno Mars
Nicki Minaj
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Eminem
Bruno Mars
Usher
Top Female Artist
Ke$ha
Lady Gaga
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
The Black Eyed Peas
Bon Jovi
Lady Antebellum
Linkin Park
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Justin Bieber
Susan Boyle
Eminem
Lady Antebellum
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Ke$ha
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Usher
Top Digital Songs Artist
Eminem
Ke$ha
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Top Radio Songs Artist
Drake
Bruno Mars
Katy Perry
Rihanna
Usher
Top Touring Artist
Bon Jovi
Michael Buble
Lady Gaga
U2
Roger Waters
Top Social Artist
Akon
Justin Bieber
Eminem
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Top Streaming Artist
Justin Bieber
Eminem
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Shakira
Top Digital Media Artist
Akon
Justin Bieber
Eminem
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Top Pop Artist
Justin Bieber
The Black Eyed Peas
Ke$ha
Lady Gaga
Katy Perry
Top R&B Artist
Alicia Keys
Monica
Rihanna
Trey Songz
Usher
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Eminem
Lil Wayne
Ludacris
Nicki Minaj
Top Country Artist
Jason Aldean
Kenny Chesney
Lady Antebellum
Taylor Swift
Zac Brown Band
Top Rock Artist
Kings of Leon
Linkin Park