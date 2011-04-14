Rihanna And Eminem Top Billlboard Nominations (Full List Inside)

Nominees for the 2011 Billboard Music Awards have been announced. Rihanna leads all nominees with 18 nods, including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Female Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Artist.

Eminem is the top nominated hip-hop artist, with 16 nods, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Artist.

Nicki Minaj is also a finalist for Top New Artist, and she’s joined by Drake, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Ludacris in the Top Rap Artist category.

The 2011 Billboard Music Awards airs on ABC on May 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The full list of nominations is listed below.

Peep the categories and nominees below.

Top Artist

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Justin Bieber

Taio Cruz

Ke$ha

Bruno Mars

Nicki Minaj

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Eminem

Bruno Mars

Usher

Top Female Artist

Ke$ha

Lady Gaga

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

The Black Eyed Peas

Bon Jovi

Lady Antebellum

Linkin Park

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Justin Bieber

Susan Boyle

Eminem

Lady Antebellum

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Ke$ha

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Usher

Top Digital Songs Artist

Eminem

Ke$ha

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Top Radio Songs Artist

Drake

Bruno Mars

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Usher

Top Touring Artist

Bon Jovi

Michael Buble

Lady Gaga

U2

Roger Waters

Top Social Artist

Akon

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Top Streaming Artist

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Shakira

Top Digital Media Artist

Akon

Justin Bieber

Eminem

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Top Pop Artist

Justin Bieber

The Black Eyed Peas

Ke$ha

Lady Gaga

Katy Perry

Top R&B Artist

Alicia Keys

Monica

Rihanna

Trey Songz

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Eminem

Lil Wayne

Ludacris

Nicki Minaj

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kenny Chesney

Lady Antebellum

Taylor Swift

Zac Brown Band

Top Rock Artist

Kings of Leon

Linkin Park