T.I. & Killer Mike Partner To Give Hot Meals & Supplies To Atlanta’s Residents Affected By Pandemic

Atlanta rappers are stepping up in a big way during this pandemic despite Georgia being the first state to partially re-open. T.I. and Killer Mike teamed up with non-profit PAWkids to serve 500 hot meals and needed household supplies to their most vulnerable neighbors affected by the city’s COVID-19 shutdown.

Setting up in the parking lot of Bankhead Seafood, the ATL rap icons stood mask and gloved up with PAWkids volunteers to hand out brown bags and household items to residents of Atlanta’s Grove Park community that raised Killer Mike.

“In any crisis, Black people confront dual challenges. We deal with the challenge of racism, and we deal with the crisis itself. COVID-19 is no exception. What we saw today was an overwhelming sense of need, but also a sense of hope. We are investing in that hope and belief that tomorrow can be better than today,” T.I. said.

Coincidentally, Bankhead Seafood where the food distribution took place is a Westside establishment that Killer Mike and T.I. partnered together previously to purchase and save from going out of business in 2018. Also, the neighborhood’s Food Giant shut down four years ago essentially creating a food desert and leaving the area without access to a proper grocery option.

The Grammy winners followed up the meal distribution with surprise visits to the homes of families identified by PAWkids to receive $500 in cash, food for two weeks, and personal hygiene products.

“I see a lot of Black organizations struggling for a lack of resources,” said Latonya Gates, PAWkids’ founder and executive director. “COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to serve our people. We are doing this through the support of large companies who have given up power and are allowing community-based organizations such as PAWkids to serve our people. This has allowed me to maintain employment during this crisis and decrease food insecurity.”

The week prior, 2Chainz reversed plans on opening dine-in service on his two Atlanta restaurants and instead fed the homeless.