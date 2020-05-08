Lil Baby & 42 Dugg “We Paid,” Troy Ave “A Very Long Time Ago” & More | Daily Visuals 5.7.20

Though DaBaby’s been having a helluva run in the rap game since last year, he isn’t the only “bundle of joy” that’s been getting that big boy paper.

Lil Baby continues to ride his wave of success and links up with 42 Dugg for the visuals to “We Paid” which showcases the two flossing all kinds of ice while holding pounds of dough and whipping some all black automobiles.

Back in New York, Troy Ave gets away from the Big Apple and hops on a flight to Las Vegas where he indulges in some luxurious settings at the Mandalay Bay hotel for his visuals to “A Very Long Time Ago” where he breaks bread with his crew and toasts to life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DAX, Trouble, and more.

LIL BABY & 42 DUGG – “WE PAID”

TROY AVE – “A VERY LONG TIME AGO”

ATMOSPHERE FT. GIFTED GAB, MURS & HAPHDUZN – “WHENEVER”

DAX – “JOKER”

TROUBLE – “LEND YOUR HEART”

NBA OG3THREE – “WALK DOWN”

XANMAN – “THOU SHALL NOT”

SKOOLY G – “GO”

RAH SWISH – “WOO FOREVER”