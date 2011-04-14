Diddy’s Daughter Chance Combs Wishes Him Luck On Tour [Video]



The daughter of Bad Boy Records head Diddy is starring in yet another video dedicated to her famous dad.

Chance Combs, the moguls’ daughter with socialite Sarah Chapman, was recently spotted in a new clip for his “Diddy-Dirty Money Blog” wishing her father good luck on tour.

Speaking to the Dirty Money team of-Diddy, Dawn and Kaleena, Chance sings their hit “Coming Home” before adding,

“Peace daddy!”



Chance was previously spotted in a video with her celebrity dad playing with puppets while Diddy told viewers,