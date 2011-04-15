50 Cent To Release New Movie Same Day As Album

50 Cent Dropping Movie and Album

Capitalizing on his two of his most profitable hustles, 50 Cent plans to release a movie along with his next album.

The rapper turned actor announce last night via his official Twitter page that he just brainstormed the idea to write and direct another film Tweeting,

“I’m writing another movie. Ill put it out the same day as my new album. I started last night. I have two ideas what do you think about a film based on war angel ? I’m gonna make it 10 times better then before I self destruct that was my first time writing and directing. I should write about this crazy girl I met lol.”

As previously reported, Fif recently screened his latest Things Fall Apart in New York City. Also, the Queens rapper and award winning actor Robert De Niro will share the big screen once again as they co-star in the upcoming film, Freelancers.