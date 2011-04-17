Bone Thugs Release Statement On Krazyie Bone’s Departure

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Release Statement On Krazyie Bone’s Disbandment

Cleveland, Ohio rap group Bone Thugs released a statement concerning the sudden departure of founding member Krazyie Bone who made his announcement this past Thursday.

The remaining members issued the following statement to Allhiphop.com:

“Let’s be clear, Bone Thugs n Harmony the band/brand did not and does not break up. A single member has parted ways on another mission in life and we wish him love and success,” the statement read. “BTNH World Wide the brand continues to functions 307 days a year globally, and will continue to do so with respect to its business partners and the great Fan Family. Come see one of our dynamic live band concerts in a city or country near you this coming May through September 2011,” a spokesperson for the group concluded.

Bone Thugs are no strangers to members breaking away.

In 2002, founding member Bizzy Bone left the group, and later reunited with BTNH in 2007.

This would be a good time for the remaining members to remix Lupe Fiasco’s hit single “The Show Goes On.”