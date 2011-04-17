CLOSE
Home > Bone Thugs N Harmony

Bone Thugs Release Statement On Krazyie Bone’s Departure

Leave a comment

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Release Statement On Krazyie Bone’s Disbandment

Cleveland, Ohio rap group Bone Thugs released a statement concerning the sudden departure of founding member Krazyie Bone who made his announcement this past Thursday.

The remaining members issued the following statement to Allhiphop.com:

“Let’s be clear, Bone Thugs n Harmony the band/brand did not and does not break up. A single member has parted ways on another mission in life and we wish him love and success,” the statement read.

“BTNH World Wide the brand continues to functions 307 days a year globally, and will continue to do so with respect to its business partners and the great Fan Family. Come see one of our dynamic live band concerts in a city or country near you this coming May through September 2011,” a spokesperson for the group concluded.

Bone Thugs are no strangers to members breaking away.

In 2002, founding member Bizzy Bone left the group, and later reunited with BTNH in 2007.

This would be a good time for the remaining members to remix Lupe Fiasco’s hit single “The Show Goes On.”

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Darius ‘Deezle’ Harrison Talks Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne, Time As In-House Producer For Cash Money

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On New Album, Working With J.Cole, & Why He’s Down With Lil B [Video]

Jim Jones Talks “Capo”, Reuniting With Cam’Ron & Marriage Plans With Chrissy Lampkin [Video]

Meagan Good Talks New Rap Career, Wants To Work With Ludacris, Lil Wayne [Video]

bizzy bone , bone thugs , Bone Thugs-n-Harmony , Krayzie Bone Leaves Bone Thugs , Krazyie Bone , Krazyzie Bone Leaving Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close