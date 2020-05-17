J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2020 Announces Cancellation

The Coronavirus Pandemic strikes again. J. Cole’s annual Dreamville Festival for 2020 has officially been cancelled.

The announcement was made on Friday (May 15) and tickets will be refunded.

The decision was inevitable in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. The second annual festival was scheduled to go down once again at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina in August. This was actually an alternate date since it was originally scheduled for April 4 until it was postponed to August 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But out of consideration for the safety of festival goers and the community, the decision was made to cancel the event this year, with plans to return back again in 2021.

Rather safe than sorry, always.

Reportedly, all ticket purchases will be refunded by May 22 (it has been noted that it will take 7-10 days for the funds to return via your original form of payment).

Dear Dreamville Family:

After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.

All 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22nd, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets. We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic.

HERE . If you purchased a physical ticket through an official street team member, retail outlet, or military sale, you must request a refund by filling out the form

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this. Please stay safe, healthy, and sane so we can reunite with you in 2021.