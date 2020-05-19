CLOSE
HomeNews

DMX and Eminem Are Down To Be The Next #Verzuz Battle Match Up?!

"SORRY IF I WASN'T POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY?"-Noreaga

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With the overwhelming response to the epic #Verzuz Battles, it’s no surprise that legendary MCs are lining up for their shot to go head to head, but according to N.O.R.E., both DMX and Eminem have confirmed that they got next.

According to N.O.R.E.,  last Saturday (May 16) after Ludacris and Nelly went head-to-head with an arsenal of hits, DMX and Eminem both reached out to the #Verzuz creators to be the next celebrities battling their top 20 hits. Sharing the news via Instagram with a picture of himself and DMX, the Drink Champs host notes that #Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz said he spoke to Eminem who is down to battle DMX. Beatz apparently called X to let him know.

“This moment is so Legend !!!”N.O.R.E captioned the photo. “3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SH*T SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”

Despite the minor announcement, neither DMX nor Eminem have confirmed the news, and both Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have also been tight-lipped about the next #Verzuz matchup, so only time will tell if the highly anticipated match will actually happen. In addition to Em versus X, other potential battles that were being suggested included X or Snoop Dogg versus JAY-Z, E-40 versus Too-Short, and a piano battle between John Legend and Alicia Keys.

Did you miss the #Verzuz battle between Ludacris and Nelly? Check out the replay below.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
DMX , Eminem , Swizz Beatz , timbaland , verzuz

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
20 itemsSpeaker Pelosi Holds Ceremonial Swearing-In For Republican Representatives
Nancy Pelosi Factually Says President Trump “Morbidly Obese” & MAGA Twitter Is Upset
05.19.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close