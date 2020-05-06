DMX Calls Out Jay-Z For An Iconic #Verzuz Instagram Battle, 90s Twitter Gets Hype

DMX is ready to step into the ring with Jay-Z.

In a clip posted to Instagram of a recent virtual interview with N.O.R.E for his hit show Drink Champs, Noreaga asked DMX if he had the opportunity to participate in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Battle Series. Verzuz, who would he choose as an opponent; to which X responded–“Jay.”

Taken aback, N.O.R.E asked for clarification if the “Party Up” rapper was referring to Jay-Z, to which DMX reassured that he said what he said.

“Yeah, who you think?” DMX responded.

Realizing that DMX was serious neither N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN could contain their excitement.

“That would be battle number three,” X noted.

The lyrical rivalry between JAY-Z and DMX originally began in the early ’90s when the two legendary MCs battled twice. With only one being captured on camera in 1999, the raw footage of this rhyming session ended up being used in the 2000 documentary Backstage.

In 2016, DMX spoke to Drink Champs about his battles with Jay. During the conversation, he declared won each showdown.

“I never lost a battle!” he said. “I never lost a battle! Never! Never! I’m a battle rapper.”

Swizz and Timbaland have been able to pull off some impressive matchups for Verzuz, staging legendary battles such as RZA vs. DJ Premier, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and T-Pain vs Lil’ Jon, many fans are wondering if the two producers can pull off the match up.

Of course, Black Twitter got a hold of the challenge and instantly began making some great and at times hilarious predictions. check out some of the best ones below.