Flesh-n-Bone Calls Out Krayzie Bone On Air

As previously reported last week, Krayzie Bone announced that he’s leaving Bone Thugs-n-Harmony after 20 years with the Cleveland, Ohio group.

One Bone Thugs member is none too pleased with Krayzie Bone’s decision to exit. Flesh-n-Bone took to Cleveland’s Z-107.9 for some not too pleasant words for his former BTNH counterpart.



“What the f**k do people mean it ain’t no Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, because Krayzie’s b**ch a** decided he wanted to quit?,” Flesh said in the interview with Latin Assassin. “Man f**k Krayzie homie. Put that in the paper. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony gonna keep moving as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony man. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony don’t consist of no mother f**kin’ Krayzie Bone man, it consists of Flesh, Bizzy, Wish, Krayzie and Layzie. Just because one ni**a decided to quit don’t mean its over for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.”

According to Flesh, the real reason behind Krayzie’s departure is his dislike for Bone Thugs member Bizzy Bone.

Flesh states that at a recent show Krayzie and Wish Bone gave the group an ultimatum, when Bizzy Bone, who has a shaky history with the members, appeared for a performance.



“They gave him an ultimatum: If Bizzy gets on that stage, we walk,” Flesh said. “So Bizzy got on that stage cause he’s a part of Bone. He deserved to be up on that stage and be a part of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, just as much as Krayzie and Wish.”

Flesh-n-Bone also revealed that due to the tension between Krayzie, Wish and Bizzy, he will join Layzie Bone and Bizzy Bone as a threesome for an upcoming world tour.