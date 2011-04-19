CLOSE
Atlanta Photographer Files Lawsuit Against Diddy For BET Awards Beating

Diddy Sued For Beating At BET Hip-Hop Awards After Party

An Atlanta photographer is making headlines now that he’s filed a lawsuit against Diddy and his bodyguards who he claims beat him at a BET Hip-Hop awards after party.

In a new lawsuit Jabari Tilgham, 30, claims he was beaten by handlers for the Bad Boy head at Atlanta’s Club Mansion Elan in October.

According to the lawsuit filed in Dekalb County, Tilgham was working inside the club alongside around 12 other photographers.

Tilgham claims however that the mogul and his security singled him out and began to beat him without warrant.

Tilgham’s attorney Jeffrey Gerwitz also tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution that a security guard employed by the club confirmed Tilgham’s story in a signed affidavit.

Diddy was partying at the venue alongside Maybach Music Head Rick Ross.

