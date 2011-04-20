Kanye’s Charity Mysteriously Closes

Kanye’s ‘The Kanye West Foundation’ Shuts Down

The non-profit organization founded by rapper/producer Kanye West and his late mother Dr. Donda West closed recently.

The reason for the closing remains unexplained.

News broke of the org’s end last month when former executive director, Joseph Collins, sent an e-mail to associates, telling them that he was seeking employment because the charity, The Kanye West Foundation, had shut down and its phone had been disconnected.

In the email Collins praises the organization for its successful run of seeking Donda West’s vision of empowering young students.

He gave no indication of a reason for the closing, telling The New York Times,

“You’d have to get in touch with Mr. West.”

According to the Times, all efforts to contact ‘Ye on the matter have been fruitless.

Calls and e-mails to West’s agency WME Entertainment, publicist Gabriel Tesoriero, Universal Music and the organizations chairwoman have gone unanswered.

Tax forms do show a sharp decline in grant money coming into the organization since its lucrative inception.

According to tax documents the charity raised an average of $492,000 and made total grants averaging $18,080 in each of its first three years in operation mostly donated from companies dealing with West.

The charity made just $563 in grants in 2009.

Dr. Donda West died in 2007 from complications of plastic surgery.