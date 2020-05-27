New Audio Reveals Michael Jordan Was In Fact The Reason Isiah Thomas Was Left Off The Dream Team

ESPN’s hit docu-series about Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, led to many interesting revelations during its 10-episode run and poured cold water on decades-long rumors.
One of those rumors that seemed to be put to bed was the infamous hearsay that Michael Jordan was the main reason that NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was left off the legendary Dream Team roster of the 1992 Summer Olympics.
While he denied he played a role in the decision in the documentary, new audio has emerged suggesting the G.O.A.T was butting heads with the powers that be over the addition of the greatest point guard in Detroit Pistons history.
TMZ is reporting that unheard audio from 1992 has leaked which features Michael Jordan letting Olympics selection committee member Rod Thorne know that if Thomas was given a spot on the Dream Team roster, he would be taking his ball and going home for the summer.
From TMZ:
Thomas, for his part, admitted that his omission from the team was a hard pill to swallow at the time and that if his beef with Jordan was the main reason for it, then it’s more painful today than it was then.
With reports that Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant were upset with the way the documentary made Jordan look like a God and everyone else as mere mortals, this latest revelation is sure to give Jordan haters more ammo to shoot his legendary status down.
He’s still the GOAT though. Just sayin.’
