Crowds Gather In Minneapolis To Protest Murder Of George Floyd, Tear Gas Deployed By Cops

George Floyd, the Houston native who was effectively murdered by Minneapolis police earlier this week, was in the front of the minds of those who gathered to protest his senseless death. As large crowds gathered in the southern section of the Minnesota city, police and protestors clashed not unlike demonstrations of the past sparked by similar circumstances.

While an official tally of gatherers is largely unknown, thousands, or at the very least, hundreds, took to the streets of South Minneapolis as they met at a memorial site for Floyd. Known as “Big Floyd” by family and friends, the restaurant security guard and family man was targeted by police after allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit bill at a store.

While outside sitting on the hood of his car, Floyd was accosted and thrown to the ground while complaining of having issues breathing that went ignored by the white officer kneeling on his neck as other officers looked on. The horrific scene was captured by several smartphone and security cameras in the area where the incident took place, depicting an uneven struggle of power and Floyd lay defenseless under the weight of the officer.

The crowds began their march at the memorial site and made their way to the 3rd Precinct station to continue their protests. Around 7:30 PM local time according to local outlet WCCO, some protesters allegedly began breaking windows and other equipment with police decked out in riot gear responding by firing chemical irritants and rubber bullets into the crowd.

Minnesota state representative Sydney Jordan took to Twitter to decry the police response to the George Floyd protest in relation to the much quieter response given to armed individuals with some sharing imagery popular with right-wing extremists.

Protests outside the Governor's mansion to get a haircut: crowded together, heavily armed, Nazi imagery. The protest in South Minneapolis against murder and police violence: peaceful, community based, masked, socially distanced. Yet the second one was the one with tear gas. https://t.co/yCRfQxAWUc — Sydney Jordan (@SydneyJordanMN) May 27, 2020

Below, we’ve shared some tweets from protesters and journalists who were on the ground during the protest.

Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four police officers and killed. #JusticeForFloyd Earlier, the mayor said that all four killer cops had been fired. This is how the community responded. Video: KSTP-TV pic.twitter.com/ht9m3SY6YH — Camila (@camilateleSUR) May 27, 2020

Lots of squads showing up to third precinct. Cops in riot gear. More tear gas. pic.twitter.com/pEcAiNpSmq — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 27, 2020

RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020

Protesters running from 3rd precinct—coughing —appears chemical agents deployed pic.twitter.com/2ImxCF4woW — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

I Was just shot with this in the thigh. pic.twitter.com/igcJ3e7iQ4 — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Battle scenes outside the third precinct in Minneapolis as crowds protesting the murder of #GeorgeFloyd defend themselves against armed riot police firing tear gas canisters pic.twitter.com/mBiS8zjUS6 — MIDWEST UNREST (@MW_Unrest) May 27, 2020

