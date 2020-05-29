George Floyd & His Killer Once Worked Security At The Same Club

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

While one might think that the two might’ve had a personal beef (especially with the MAGA inspired racist hat that Chauvin has been seen wearing in a picture circulating around social media), Santamaria says she can’t be sure they knew each other as she employed a few dozen security guards including off-duty cops.

Regardless of whether or not they knew each other, the public is still demanding justice for Floyd and until Chauvin and his cop killing comrades are in charged, indicted and convicted, expect civil unrest to continue. But now that police have release heavily redacted versions of the body cams policed used while murdering Floyd, it seems like we’re bound to once again watch police get away with murder.