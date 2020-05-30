Gucci Mane ft. Lil Baby “Both Sides,” Lil Yachty ft. Draft Day “Demon Time” & More | Daily Visuals 5.29.20

While Donald Trump continues to front on wearing a facemask and set an example because he doesn’t want to ruin his clown makeup, Gucci Mane shows everyone how to rock the protective face garment and still turn up… for the most part.

For his Lil Baby assisted visuals to “Both Sides,” Gucci Mane takes the proper measures to protect himself from The Rona whenever in closed quarters with some young women, but breathes in fresh air while at a pool party with his peoples. Can’t be mad at that.

Elsewhere Lil Yahcty and Draft Day could care less about breathing in each other’s droplets as they kick it while flossing ice, whips, and racks in their clip to “Demon Time.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from China Mac (police ain’t gonna like this one), Yungeen Ace, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. LIL BABY – “BOTH SIDES”

LIL YACHTY FT. DRAFT DAY – “DEMON TIME”

CHINA MAC – “BUCK A COP”

YUNGEEN ACE – “I’M THE ONE”

POOH SHEISTY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “MAIN SLIME”

SMOKEPURPP – “IT’S WHATEVER”

OLA RUNT FT. GUCCI MANE – “FEEL LIKE GUWOP”

DRAMA RELAX – “GHOST”

LIL POPPA FT. STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “BANKROLLS & GROUPIE HOES”

MH THE VERB FT. JUNG MARX – “MA RAINEY”

ZILLAKAMI FT. NASCAR ALOE – “ACAB”

JAAH SLT – “DOTTIN UP”

UNGHETTO MATHIEU – “PLASTIC”

JABEE – “NO ALLEGIANCE”