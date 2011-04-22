The Game Continues 14-Day Detainment Over Gang Affiliation

Rapper Game Continues 14-Day Detainment In Canada Over Gang Affiliation

The Game is continuing a 14-day detainment in Canada after the rapper was taken into custody Wednesday and now more details on his apprehension have been released.

As previously reported, The Game was detained after an issue with customs when he traveled to the country for a concert.

A rep for Substance Entertainment Group, the promotion company behind Game’s tour in Canada, tells TMZ that the tour promoter got a call from Canadian Customs while Game was on the plane on his way to Canada.

According to promoters, Game was denied entry specifically “due to new information received that Game is affiliated with organized crime and is an active member of the Bloods street gang.”

The rep claims Game was blindsided by the last-minute red flag — telling us, concert organizers had secured all permits and approval weeks ago to get Game into the country.

The Canadian leg of his tour has been canceled indefinitely.