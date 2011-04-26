Eminem’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ Goes Diamond

Eminem’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ Certified Diamond

Detroit rhyme veteran, Eminem released The Marshall Mathers LP on Aftermath/Interscope records back in 2000, and nearly a dozen years later, his third studio album has reached the Diamond status for record sales.

Last month, it was reported that his fourth release, The Eminem Show hit the 10 million mark as well.

With the chart-topping success of his latest disc, Recovery, it speaks volumes about how much of a impact Slim Shady’s music has during a time when record sales are not as rapid as they once were. Congrats Em.