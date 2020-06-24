Westside Gunn Shares Trailer For Upcoming Griselda Flick ‘Conflicted’

Westside Gunn has guided the Griselda Records empire to major-label status all while retaining the crew’s core sound and deep underground roots. After dominating the music scene, WSG announced that the GxFR collective will join other Hip-Hop stars before them with a foray into film with Conflicted.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn announced Conflicted while also sharing a trailer for the film prominently featuring Benny The Butcher. In the caption for the post, Gunn shared a few details about the upcoming project.

From Instagram:

The FIRST MOTION PICTURE from GRISELDA FILMS “CONFLICTED” executive prod by @getbenny written by @dueceking62 and Directed by @iam_akreedfilms THIS IS A CLASSIC!!!!!! When Master P Did “Bout Bout” showing u the N.O. And HOV made “Streets is Watching” showing u BK, and Camron made “KILLA Season” showing u Harlem, GRISELDA & CONFLICTED shows u Buffalo…. we’re taking it back to when ppl stole your DVDs , I’ve literally watched this movie Everyday since it’s completion.

With Benny serving as the film’s executive producer, others starring in the film include Gunn, Michael Rappaport, J Holiday, and others. Conflicted is directed by AK Reed. No release date for the film has been released.

Check out the trailer for Conflicted below.

