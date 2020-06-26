Kanye West Partners Yeezy With The Gap, Teases Collab

Kanye West may have been known as the Louis Vuitton Don, but his latest venture will be more affordable. The Chicago rapper, designer, and a lengthy list of other job descriptions teased a collaboration his Yeezy clothing line has on deck with The Gap.

The “Power” rapper made another return to Twitter to announce he’s dropping a collection called YEEZY Gap that if all goes to plan will debut in 2021. Check that, he’s actually partnered with the Gap.

This morning (June 26) West tweeted teasers of what to expect with the hashtag “#WESTDAYEVER” including a “YZY” logo styled in recognizable GAP logo

Per the New York Times, Yeezy’s design studio is tasked with creating “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” Reportedly, West’s vision will also entail how the collection is displayed in stores.

The Gap, which owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, truly believes in Mr. West because the deal is reportedly for 10 years (starting this month) and will have an option to tag on another five years. The deal could be a financial windfall for the brand and Mr. West. According to the NYT, based on sales the Gap will pay royalties and maybe even equity to the Yeezy brand, which is owned by West.

Gap up 12%, which implies a $400 million bump in valuation, all thanks to a deal with Kanye. https://t.co/VMyo5hzJ8l — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) June 26, 2020

West has been in league with adidas since 2013 and his Yeezy kicks have earned billions, and that’s before the aftermarket price bumps due to demand. Recently, it was revealed he’ll be launching a Yeezy cosmetics line, too.

Lately, as covered in depth by GQ, West has been kicking it in his new Wyoming compound, building futuristic pods to live in and plotting some sort of artistic and aesthetic domination. He’s also contributed to Black Lives Matter causes, but he’s still Team MAGA, though.

Longtime Kanye West fans will certainly recall that Kanye West once worked at the Gap in retail as a teenager while he dreamed of becoming a Hip-Hop star.