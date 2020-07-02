A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q ft. lil Uzi Vert “Flood My Wrist,” G Eazy “Back To What You Knew” & More | Daily Visuals 7.1.20

We’re not sure whether A Boogie With Da Hoodie recorded visuals before or during the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems like he has a new one every other day dropping in support of his latest LP, The Artist 2.0.

With his latest Don Q and Lil Uzi Vert assisted clip to “Flood My Wrist,” A Boogie gets turnt while on the road and uses his tour bus to take the party with him wherever he touches while on tour.

On the R&B tip, G Eazy seems to be going through the motions and in his visuals to “Back To What You Knew” gets into some drama in the bedroom with his boo.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Davo, Lil Loaded ft. YG, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE & DON Q FT. LIL UZI VERT – “FLOOD MY WRIST”

G EAZY – “BACK TO WHAT YOU KNEW”

DAVO – “SAY SOMETHING”

LIL LOADED FT. YG – “GANG UNIT REMIX”

LIL GOT IT – “BRICKS IN THE ATTIC”

SAUCE TWINZ, SADA BABY & SAUCE GOHAN – “BIG DRIP SQUAD”

FYAH ROIALL – “NOBODY”