HHW Gaming: HyperX & Champion Athleticwear Announce New “Reflective Apparel Collection”

HyperX and Champion Athleticwear is teaming up again to lace gamers with some cozy but still fly drip.

Today (Jul.2) HyperX and Champion Athleticwear announced it is partnering again for a new “reflective apparel collection.” The collaboration will consist of three pieces, a Powerblend fleece hoody ($80), a black t-shirt ($35), and for the first time ever slides ($45). Definitely the fit of gamers of everywhere. What sets this drop apart from the first collection is the unique heat transfer application that illuminates the HyperX and Champion logos while reflecting light.

The second drop marks HyperX’s first international apparel launch, and it will be available in over 100 countries.

Speaking on the collaboration, Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX stated:

“The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success. It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion brand. With this newest collection, we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist – this time featuring a custom reflective treatment which illuminates beautifully once light shines on it. This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals, while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion® Athleticwear’s aesthetic.”

David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing, added:

“Champion® Athleticwear is thrilled to partner with HyperX on this distinctive limited edition collection. This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love gaming. Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community.”

The HyperX x Champion Reflective Collection will be available for purchase on July 9 through Champion.com. Each item will be available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL. For more information on the upcoming collaboration head here.

Photo: HyperX / Champion