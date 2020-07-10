Kehlani “Bad News,” Fredro Starr “Punk MCs” & More | Daily Visuals 7.9.20

Though the nationwide quarantine is basically over (for worse much more than better), Kehlani continues to drop new visuals with the quarantine theme behind them and we ain’t mad one bit.

Her latest “Quarantine Style” visuals have been applied to her slow jam “Bad News” which features the songstress in a bridal photoshoot with the toast in one hand and a flask in the other. That’s a bad combination, b. Someone alert YG that sh*t looks like it’s about to get real-real.

Back in Queens everyone needs to “Bacdafuqup!” cause the Onyx is here! Well, one third of them anyway as Hip-Hop OG Fredro Starr hits the beach with a blunt and a bottle to reflect on the game for his clip to “Punk MCs.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Havi featuring Derez De’Shon, Jabee, and more.

KEHLANI – “BAD NEWS”

FREDRO STARR – “PUNK MCS”

JABEE – “PRAYING HANDS”

BIG HAVI FT. DEREZ DE’SHON – “PERSONAL PROBLEMS”

YOUNG GREY & SNOOP DOGG – “CELEBRATE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “STRETCH GANG”

DRAKEO THE RULER & JOOGSZN – “GTA VI”

NYCK CAUTION FT. MEECHY DARKO – “FAMIGLIA”

K-BETA & DJ J-SCRILLA – “THE YESTERDAYS”

LIL GOTIT – “NO KIZZY”

OLA RUNT – “RED RUM”

DIRTY NEEDLES – “LIKE GLUE”

BURNA BOY – “WONDERFUL”

SEAN-TOURE – “GARVEYITE”

KINGSMOSTWANTED FT. AZCHIKE – “CHOOSIN SZN”

BLIMES AND GAB – “SHELLYS”

SMOOVE’L – “TURN LEFT TURN RIGHT”

SHOTTA SPENCE – “STARSHIP”

ETHEMADASSASSIN – “CHILDREN OF THE NIGHT”

THE AUDIO DOCTOR – “HEAVYBAG”