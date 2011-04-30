Bangladesh Stiffed Again, Claims He Hasn’t Been Paid For Lil Wayne’s “6’7’” Beat

Platinum producer Bangladesh is once again claiming that Lil Wayne has yet to compensate him for beats.

This time the beatmaker claims Weezy stiffed him when it came to anteing up for the track for, “6’ 7’.”

In a recent interview with MTVNews, Bang revealed that instead of charging for the beat, which is the first single off Wayne’s album Tha Carter IV , he only asked the Young Money head for a feature verse on his upcoming LP.

He says he never received the verse either.

Bangladesh seems puzzled about the whole situation.

Especially since he and Wayne just reconciled after he had to out the rapper for not paying up for the “A Milli” beat.

“It’s hard to do when I can’t get Wayne features. I don’t know if it’s the people around the situation or it’s the actual person,” Bangladesh tells MTVnews. “Every time we come up with a solution, it never gets taken care of. I just can’t keep really giving them music.”

Peep the entire interview below:

Since MTV’s report hit the net, Bangladesh’s taken to Twitter to call foul.