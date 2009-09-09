Jay-Z Sells Out Madison Square Garden In Minutes, Has Words For Scalpers

He’s done it again. Jay-Z sold out the legendary Madison Square Garden in just minutes yesterday for his upcoming concert benefiting the New York Police & Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund. The show, which is being produced by Live Nation, will be aired in its entirety, commercial-free on September 11th live on Fuse TV.

Yesterday’s sell-out, in less than 15 minutes, is the 8th Madison Square Garden sell-out in Jay-Z’s career, with three of those sell-outs in 2008 ranking among the top ten grosses of all time for the historic venue.

Speaking of the show, Jigga stated:

“I’m a native New Yorker and the strength and resiliency of New Yorkers makes me proud. This was my chance to do something for the great city of New York and help create more awareness of the New York Police & Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund.”

Jay-Z also had some harsh words for scalpers who quickly bought the low priced tickets and began reselling them for a higher profit. Extremely pissed as the concert was for a charitable cause, Jay stated:

“We are truly disheartened that certain individuals would choose to benefit from what is meant to be a 100% charitable event. We do not support any profits made from reselling any ticket that was meant to be purchased by honest fans.”

As the 20,000 tickets sold out, they started to appear on Internet sites as scalpers began selling them from anywhere between $200- $3,000. Since the economy is in a recession, the tickets were priced low by Jay and his promoters for $54.50.

As previously reported, Jay-Z released his latest album, The Blueprint III, yesterday. Hova will also kick off a college arena tour on October 9th at Penn State with tickets going on sale beginning Friday, September 11th at LiveNation.com.

For additional information on the New York Police & Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, please visit www.AnswerTheCall.org.