HBO Bringing Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me’ To Television

You love to see it. Ta-Nehisi Coates’ nonfiction work Between the World and Me is coming to HBO as a special.

Vulture is reporting that Coates’ book, which is described as “a powerful letter to his teenage son looking back on his life through the lens of structural racism,” is coming to HBO and will be similar to the 2018 Apollo stage performance.

Per Vulture:

“Technically, they’re adapting the Apollo Theater’s 2018 stage performance, which featured readings from the New York Times bestseller. The special will also include animation and both archival and documentary footage. Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of the Apollo and an old friend of Coates’s (she’s even in the book), will once again direct the adaptation, as well as executive produce.”

Speaking about working with Coates on the forthcoming HBO special, Coates added in a statement:

“I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer. I can think of no one better to put Between the World and Me on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”

Forbes also spoke on the upcoming special and working with her long-time friend Coates adding:

“As people across our country continue to speak out about violent, systemic racism and the urgent need for tangible change, Ta-Nehisi’s words resonate as strongly today as they did five years ago.”

“I’m excited to collaborate again with both Ta-Nehisi and HBO on this important special event, ensuring that the powerful voices in this work and the cry for justice from the Black community continue to reach a broader audience.”

This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson will serve as an executive producer alongside Coates. Oscar-winning director of the HBO documentary The Apollo, Roger Ross Williams, is onboard as a producer. Between the World and Me is set to premiere on HBO this fall.

—

Photo:Ismael Quintanilla / Getty