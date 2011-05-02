CLOSE
50 Cent Signee Releases New Track “Osama Bin Laden Is Dead” [Audio]

Hot Rod-“Osama Bin Laden Is Dead”

G-Note Records signee Hot Rod wasted no time releasing a song about Osama Bin Laden’s death and has debuted a new track titled “Osama Bin Laden Is Dead.

The techno infused song features the lines “Osama is dead, so we can have a good time now” and “Osama’s dead…winning.”

G-Note Records is a subsidiary of 50 Cent’s G-Unit record label.

And for all the “haters” saying they don’t like the singer/rapper’s new anthem Hot Rod had this to say.

Check out Hot Rod’s take on the death of Osama Bin Laden below.

