Tekashi 6ix9ine Secures $5M For A Live Stream Concert, Allegedly

There was a time in Hip-Hop when being accused of snitching would be the kiss of death for the career of any rapper looking to get money in the music game, but in 2020 not only are snitches flourishing, they’re making bank. Just ask Tekashi Snitch9ine.

According to TMZ the most infamous tattletale in Hip-Hop history has just secured a hefty $5 million bag from GlobalStreamNow for a single live stream performance in September after he’s done serving out his home confinement. While some may think it’s a waste of money, the government’s star witness does attract millions of views whenever he releases something new regardless of his pariah status. GlobalStreamNow peeped game and wants in on that snitch supporting crowd.

Tekashi tells us he’ll hit the stage Saturday, Sept. 5 at 8 PM ET for the live-streamed show, which he says will run for about an hour and feature 12 songs from his album. He’ll also interact online with fans.

6ix9ine is almost done with home confinement, but is keeping the physical location of his live stream under wraps. Remember, there’s still concern about revenge for snitching, so Tekashi says security will be on hand to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.We’re sure feds will also be on hand to make sure nothing happens to their favorite informant.