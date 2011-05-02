CLOSE
Pharrell Williams, Jermaine Dupri, & Fergie Inspire Fellow Musicians At ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo [Photos]

ASCAP  “I Create Music” Expo [Photos] – Photo Credit:  ASCAP

Pharrell Williams, Fergie, Jermaine Dupri, Melanie Fiona amongst others inspired young producers, songwriters, artists at the ASCAP ” I Create Music” Expo this past weekend (April 28-May 1)at the Renaissance Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

Now in its sixth year, the three-day conference provided a welcoming environment for aspiring music creators to learn and meet some of the music industry’s top talent, as well as network with their peers.

Other panelists included Drake’s producers Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da, as well as producers Needlz and No. ID.

