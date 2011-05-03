Big Sean Says He Almost Signed With Eminem’s Shady Records



Although Big Sean is known for signing to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music, the Detroit emcee recently revealed that he almost signed with another Detroit rhyme slinger—Eminem.

Sean, who’s gearing up to release his Finally Famous album June 21, shared the news with DealWithNoDeal.net adding that he was in a rap battle where he was spotted by DJ Whoo Kid.

The prize? A deal with Shady Records.

He tells DealWithNoDeal,

“Before I met Kanye, I did a rap battle. I used to battle rap. I was real popular, that’s how I got this really good relationship with this radio station where I met Kanye at…They were doing this battle rap to where the prize was $10,000 and a single deal from Shady Music, like Eminem and all them.”

After losing the battle however Sean says he not only lost the Shady deal but contact with Whoo Kid.

“So DJ Whoo Kid and Just came, I snuck in. I wasn’t even old enough to participate in it, but I lied about my age and I got all the way to the final round and lost to some dude…I really thought I won, but I think the crowd was more on his side, so I lost. But DJ Whoo Kid and them was like ‘Man, we gon’ keep in contact!’ Obviously, they didn’t…”



He adds,

“I met Whoo Kid again and it was all good. Whoo Kid was like, ‘I remember that battle! I was tryna hook it up!’ Whoo Kid is my homie for life, so it’s all good.”



