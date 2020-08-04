Florida Museum Used Kaepernick Jersey In Dog Attack Demo, Navy SEALs Ain’t Having It [VIDEO]

The U.S. Navy SEALs are investigating videos showing a Colin Kaepernick jersey used as bait during a K-9 demonstration at a Florida museum last year.

Initially, the videos posted on Instagram in January 2019, but recently went viral over the weekend once Cocaine Cowboys film director Billy Corben posted it on Twitter.

One video narrated by an unknown man captures the mascot dressed in a full-body bite suit, while wearing Kapernick’s jersey, being attacked by three military dogs.

The second video shows the mascot wrestled to the ground by the dogs, then approached by armed men in military fatigues. “On your belly! Turn over!” says one of the armed men. “Oh man, I will stand,” joked the mascot. The crowd behind them erupted in laughter, then chimed in with their own racially charged commentary related to Kaepernick’s kneeling.

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

The fact this happened in Florida is so on theme for them.

Anyway, in an official statement released on Twitter, The U.S. Navy denounced the event and is launching an investigation into the disturbing footage. “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,’ the statement said. “We are investigating the matter fully, and initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event.”

The Museum “houses exhibits to inform and educate on the role of Navy Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) and Sea, Air, Land (SEAL) teams,” reports The Grio. The museum also preserves the history of the SEALs. With such lofty ideas, it is hard to imagine what led to the hate-filled demonstration that is shown in the training video.”

To be clear, the museum is not officially part of the U.S. Navy or the Department of Defense. In checking out their website, several retired Navy SEALS are listed on its advisory board and board of directors.

Who will tell racists that using Colin Kaepernick and attack dogs as a schtick is old and tired? Very tired.